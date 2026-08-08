Madonna pays tribute to Ray of Light producer William Orbit after his death

Madonna called William Orbit “genius” and said he “pressed a magic button” in her as she mourned the producer behind Ray of Light, who died at 69.

Madonna marked the death of William Orbit with a tribute that went straight to the heart of one of pop’s most influential creative partnerships. Orbit, the British producer who reshaped Madonna’s sound on Ray of Light, died at 69; his family said he died on July 23, and the news was made public on August 7.

Madonna praised Orbit as “genius,” “otherworldly” and “singular.” She wrote, “You pressed a magic button inside of me and I fell into a galaxy of unrealised dreams,” and added, “I have never forgotten you.” The language fit a collaboration that moved Madonna away from straightforward radio pop and into a colder, more immersive electronic palette.

Ray of Light, produced with Orbit and released on March 3, 1998, became the clearest marker of that shift. Madonna’s official album page says the record debuted at No. 2 in the United States, behind the Titanic soundtrack, and at No. 1 around the world. It mixed trance, ambient, techno and electronica into Madonna’s pop framework, giving one of the era’s biggest stars a sound that felt both club-driven and unexpectedly expansive.

That crossover mattered because Orbit did not merely add texture. He gave Madonna a new sonic identity at a moment when late-1990s pop was widening to absorb electronic styles that had lived closer to dance floors and underground scenes. Ray of Light was widely treated as a watershed release, and its success helped show that a major mainstream artist could center programmed beats, atmospheric synths and trance-like momentum without losing commercial reach.

Orbit’s career extended well beyond Madonna. He was also known for work with Blur, All Saints, Pink and U2, and BBC said he won a string of Grammy Awards for his work with Madonna. But Ray of Light remained the defining example of his imprint: a record that reset Madonna’s sound, delivered a No. 1 album across the world and helped move electronic production further into the pop mainstream.