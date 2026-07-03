Madonna returns with Confessions II, her best album in 20 years

After Coachella, a Tribeca film and months of teasing, Madonna released Confessions II, a 16-track sequel to her 2005 dance-floor classic.

Madonna’s Confessions II landed as a 16-track Warner Records release, seven years after Madame X and 21 years after Confessions on a Dance Floor. The sequel returns to the club sound that made the 2005 album one of the defining entries in her catalog, and it arrives with a rollout built to keep a veteran pop star in the center of the conversation.

Madonna officially confirmed the project on April 15 and set the release for July 3, calling it a continuation of her electropop dance classic from 2005. She also shared a visual teaser, a familiar move for an artist whose catalog now has to travel across short-form video, live performance and streaming platforms at once. The timing mattered too. Billboard framed Confessions II as her first album in seven years, following 2019’s Madame X, which makes the new record both a return and a test of whether Madonna can still make a full-length album feel like a major event.

The campaign picked up speed on April 17, when Madonna made a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella weekend-two set. She performed “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer” and an unreleased duet with Carpenter, and the first song from Confessions II arrived at midnight on April 18. That sequence turned the album launch into a generational handoff as much as a comeback, pairing a catalogue artist with one of pop’s current hitmakers and giving the release an immediate live-to-digital afterlife.

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Madonna kept pushing the same message in May, posting on Instagram that dance music is still alive and writing that if a dance floor feels dead, maybe the wrong music is being played. The line fit the project’s larger strategy: Confessions II is not being presented as a museum piece, but as an argument that a legacy act can still command the club if the material is strong enough. In an era when streaming rewards speed and single-track consumption, Madonna is betting on the opposite, a full album sequence that asks listeners to stay with the momentum.

The visual extension arrived in June, when CONFESSIONS II - The Film premiered at Tribeca. The short film ran more than 10 minutes and was built around the first six tracks of the album, with a Q&A and collaborators including Sabrina Carpenter, Feid and Arca. For Madonna, whose last album came in 2019, that combination of festival premiere, pop collaboration and 16-track album made Confessions II feel less like a nostalgia exercise than a tightly staged return to the dance floor.