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Madonna's Confessions II debuts at No. 1, earns 10th Billboard 200 crown

Madonna’s 10th No. 1 came with 134,000 units, while Ken Carson and Sienna Spiro also broke the Top 10 in a week defined by streaming and fan mobilization.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

3 min read
Madonna's Confessions II debuts at No. 1, earns 10th Billboard 200 crown
Madonna's Confessions II debuts at No. 1, earns 10th Billboard 200 crown

Madonna returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Confessions II, which opened with 134,000 equivalent album units in the week ending July 9 and became her 10th chart leader. The debut put her in a small class of acts with at least 10 No. 1 albums and extended her run as a multidecade chart force, with No. 1 albums in the 1980s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s.

Streaming powered much of the launch. Billboard said Confessions II generated 19,000 SEA units from 20.1 million on-demand streams, Madonna’s best streaming week ever and her strongest units week since the industry adopted equivalent-album-unit methodology in December 2014. Released July 3 via Warner Records, the 16-track set runs about 64 minutes and reunites Madonna with producer Stuart Price for the first time since Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

The numbers framed a crowded Top 10 that mixed legacy appeal with newer fan bases. Olivia Rodrigo’s chart leader slipped to No. 2 with 103,000 equivalent album units, while Ken Carson’s xperiment arrived at No. 7 for his second Top 10 album. Carson had already reached No. 1 earlier in 2025 with More Chaos, and his 2023 album A Great Chaos peaked at No. 11, showing how quickly a younger rap audience can convert momentum into chart weight.

Sienna Spiro’s Visitor entered at No. 9, giving the singer-songwriter her first full-length studio album and a notable breakthrough on both sides of the Atlantic. Official Charts said the album was the biggest British debut album of the year so far when it reached No. 2 in the U.K., underscoring how a first album can still break through when a fan base concentrates its buying and streaming in a single week.

Madonna — Wikimedia Commons
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That combination of Madonna at the top and newer names around her turns the chart into a snapshot of how album success now gets built. Legacy stars with deep catalogs can still mobilize enormous first-week demand, but the presence of Carson and Spiro in the Top 10 shows that organized audiences and streaming activity now shape the upper reaches as much as broad radio-era popularity once did. In the U.K., Official Charts said Confessions II also made Madonna the first U.S. female artist to earn No. 1 albums across five decades and gave her a 13th British No. 1 album.

Sources

  1. [1]news.google.com
  2. [2]billboard.com
  3. [3]officialcharts.com
  4. [4]msn.com

Tags

#entertainment#Madonna's Confessions II#Billboard
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.