Madonna's Confessions II debuts at No. 1, earns 10th Billboard 200 crown

Madonna’s 10th No. 1 came with 134,000 units, while Ken Carson and Sienna Spiro also broke the Top 10 in a week defined by streaming and fan mobilization.

Madonna returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Confessions II, which opened with 134,000 equivalent album units in the week ending July 9 and became her 10th chart leader. The debut put her in a small class of acts with at least 10 No. 1 albums and extended her run as a multidecade chart force, with No. 1 albums in the 1980s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s.

Streaming powered much of the launch. Billboard said Confessions II generated 19,000 SEA units from 20.1 million on-demand streams, Madonna’s best streaming week ever and her strongest units week since the industry adopted equivalent-album-unit methodology in December 2014. Released July 3 via Warner Records, the 16-track set runs about 64 minutes and reunites Madonna with producer Stuart Price for the first time since Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005.

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The numbers framed a crowded Top 10 that mixed legacy appeal with newer fan bases. Olivia Rodrigo’s chart leader slipped to No. 2 with 103,000 equivalent album units, while Ken Carson’s xperiment arrived at No. 7 for his second Top 10 album. Carson had already reached No. 1 earlier in 2025 with More Chaos, and his 2023 album A Great Chaos peaked at No. 11, showing how quickly a younger rap audience can convert momentum into chart weight.

Sienna Spiro’s Visitor entered at No. 9, giving the singer-songwriter her first full-length studio album and a notable breakthrough on both sides of the Atlantic. Official Charts said the album was the biggest British debut album of the year so far when it reached No. 2 in the U.K., underscoring how a first album can still break through when a fan base concentrates its buying and streaming in a single week.

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That combination of Madonna at the top and newer names around her turns the chart into a snapshot of how album success now gets built. Legacy stars with deep catalogs can still mobilize enormous first-week demand, but the presence of Carson and Spiro in the Top 10 shows that organized audiences and streaming activity now shape the upper reaches as much as broad radio-era popularity once did. In the U.K., Official Charts said Confessions II also made Madonna the first U.S. female artist to earn No. 1 albums across five decades and gave her a 13th British No. 1 album.