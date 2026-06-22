Madueke rises from Arsenal backlash to England World Cup starter

A petition and hashtag tried to block Noni Madueke’s Arsenal move, but a year later he started England’s World Cup opener against Croatia.

Noni Madueke went from being rejected by parts of Arsenal’s support to starting England’s World Cup opener against Croatia, a swing that captured how quickly football judgment can change when a player’s output catches up with the expectation around him. The 23-year-old winger earned his place in Thomas Tuchel’s XI in Dallas, and then underlined it by drawing the foul that led to England’s early twice-taken penalty in a 4-2 win.

The backlash began when Arsenal agreed to sign Madueke from Chelsea for about £50m in July 2025. Supporters responded with an online petition and the #NoToMadueke hashtag, turning a transfer into a public argument about value, timing and belief. Arsenal completed the deal on 18 July 2025 and said Madueke was their fourth summer signing. Mikel Arteta later said the petition unexpectedly strengthened his resolve to sign the winger, a telling sign of how firmly the club had settled on its evaluation.

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Arsenal framed the move as a bet on a player whose profile already matched the modern market for wide forwards. Sporting director Andrea Berta called Madueke “a hugely talented young player”, while the club pointed to his performance numbers and availability over recent seasons as reasons for pushing ahead. Madueke made his Arsenal debut away to Manchester United on 17 August 2025, and his profile soon shifted from a contested signing to part of the club’s wider success.

By 22 May 2026, Tuchel had named Madueke in England’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, listing him among the forwards for a tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. When England faced Croatia in Dallas on 17 June 2026, Madueke started alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and others, with England Football noting that six players in the line-up were making senior World Cup debuts. Madueke was one of them.

The significance was greater than one good night in Texas. England had last met Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and lost 2-1 in Moscow. This time, England opened with a 4-2 victory, and Madueke’s role in winning the early penalty helped turn a season of skepticism into a national-team statement. Arsenal signed a player many fans first resisted; England got a starter they trusted in a World Cup opener.