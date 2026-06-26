Magnavale's giant freezer near Grantham keeps workers cool in heatwave

Inside Magnavale’s Easton cold store, a 47-metre freezer runs at about -20C while heatwaves push up the pressure on Britain’s food logistics.

Magnavale’s Easton cold store near Grantham has become a refuge from the heat as much as a piece of logistics infrastructure, with staff describing the “giant freezer” as a good place to work during hot weather. The Lincolnshire site holds 101,000 frozen pallets and runs at about -20C, with the ability to go as low as -28C.

Completed in early 2025 and officially opened on 24 March 2025 after a £140 million investment, the facility stands 47 metres tall and covers 474,283 square feet. Magnavale says the Grantham-based site is positioned close to food manufacturing and distribution areas and is built to provide ambient, chilled and frozen storage, along with blast freezing, tempering, contract packing, date coding and labelling.

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The scale of the warehouse shows how much more work the cold chain now has to do in hotter weather. A building of this size keeps food moving through temperature-sensitive stages even as outside conditions rise, and the site’s renewal-energy model is part of that calculation. Reporting on the project says Easton is powered entirely by renewable energy, and some coverage described it as possibly the UK’s first fully renewable-energy-powered cold storage facility.

The investment also reflects a wider shift in food logistics toward large automated warehouses that can handle more stock in one place. Magnavale has described Easton as part of its push to create Europe’s most efficient cold storage facility, and industry coverage has referred to it as the UK’s tallest high-bay freezer warehouse and the largest single cold store ever built in the country. The company’s own material says the site was developed as a regenerated food production location near Grantham, adding another layer to the region’s industrial reuse.

Bob Harvey via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The National Audit Office visited Magnavale Easton on 29 April 2026 as part of its study into the resilience of the UK food supply chain to disruptions, a reminder that cold storage is no longer just a back-room utility. In a hotter climate, warehouses that can hold food at -20C or colder are becoming more central to supply security, but also more exposed to energy costs, power reliability and the strain of keeping the cold chain intact when the weather turns extreme.