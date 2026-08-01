Magnitude 4.7 earthquake near Naples causes outages and damage

A shallow magnitude 4.7 quake near Naples cut power, damaged buildings and triggered more than 100 aftershocks in the Campi Flegrei zone.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook the Campi Flegrei area west of Naples at 7:46 p.m. local time Friday, cutting power and damaging buildings in one of Italy’s most densely watched seismic zones. The quake was shallow, with some coverage placing the epicenter about 3 kilometers below the surface, a depth that helped turn a moderate tremor into a disruptive urban emergency.

Later accounts described the shock as the strongest in Campi Flegrei in about 40 years and, in some reports, the strongest earthquake in Italy in a decade. More than 100 aftershocks followed, adding pressure to residents already dealing with outages, visible damage and the fear of another stronger jolt in the same volcanic area.

AI-generated illustration

The immediate toll exposed how fragile the area remains when the ground moves. Rockfall and boulders came down in the Naples area, crushing parked cars and damaging masonry in Campi Flegrei, while train and metro services were disrupted and the port of Pozzuoli was closed in follow-up coverage. Initial reports put injuries at four, and later updates raised the toll into the double digits; Il Sole 24 Ore said two people were in critical condition and about 300 residents were displaced.

Photo by Doğan Alpaslan Demir

The episode also reopened hard questions about readiness in a region where dense neighborhoods, older buildings and critical transport links sit on a volatile geological system. In Naples and the surrounding municipalities, authorities typically move quickly to inspect schools, public facilities and older residential structures after a tremor, especially when cracks or falling debris raise the risk of collapse. The Civil Protection Department and civil protection minister Nello Musumeci were part of the response effort, while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said displaced residents would receive full support.

Source: James St. John via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Campi Flegrei, a volcanic zone west of Naples, has long been one of southern Italy’s most closely watched risk areas, and Friday’s quake showed how quickly even a relatively modest event can ripple through daily life. Power cuts made it harder for residents to communicate and assess damage, and the closures and inspections that followed underscored how thin the margin can be between a tremor and a broader civic disruption.