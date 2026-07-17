Magnitude 7.3 quake near Mexico-Guatemala border triggers tsunami warning

A 7.3 quake off Chiapas sent a tsunami alert across Mexico and Guatemala, then officials lifted it about an hour later after no major damage was reported.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, on Friday and triggered a tsunami warning for Mexico and Guatemala before authorities lifted it about an hour later. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was about 15 km deep, and shaking was felt from Mexico City to El Salvador. Officials initially reported no severe damage or casualties in any country.

The epicenter was near Tapachula, México, close to the Mexico-Guatemala border on the Pacific coast. Reuters-linked coverage said the tsunami threat covered coastal areas in Mexico and Guatemala within 186 miles of the epicenter, putting low-lying communities on alert along a stretch of the Pacific known for frequent seismic activity. The quake hit the Pacific Ring of Fire, where major earthquakes are common and tsunami protocols are often the first line of defense after a strong offshore tremor.

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The speed of the warning mattered as much as the shaking itself. A tsunami alert was issued soon after the quake and then lifted roughly an hour later, a narrow window that tested how quickly both countries could move information to coastal residents and local officials. With the tremor felt across three countries, the first hours centered on confirmation: whether the sea had shifted enough to pose a broader hazard, and whether any damage or injuries had been missed in the immediate confusion.

The event came against a fragile regional backdrop. UN OCHA’s ReliefWeb said that since 8 July 2025, a series of earthquakes had severely affected several departments of Guatemala. As of 16 July 2025, 14,541 people, about 4,450 families, had been directly affected, a reminder that parts of Guatemala remain exposed to repeated seismic shocks even before the latest border-area quake.

Photo by Max J

For Mexico and Guatemala, the day’s main test was not just the size of the earthquake, but the pace at which warnings could move from seismic monitors to coastal communities before the tsunami threat was cleared.