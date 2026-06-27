Mahmoud Saber strikes early, lifts Egypt atop Group G against Iran

Mahmoud Saber pounced on a loose rebound in the 5th minute at Seattle Stadium, briefly pushing Egypt to the top of Group G against Iran.

Mahmoud Saber stayed alert to the rebound and hammered Egypt in front in the fifth minute, turning a broken sequence in a crowded box into the opener that briefly sent Egypt to the top of Group G against Iran. The finish captured the pace of the match at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, where one sharp reaction punished a moment of disorder before Iran could settle.

The goal came in Match 63 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament being played with 48 teams and 104 matches. Egypt arrived in Seattle already through to the knockout stage, with Mohamed Salah’s side still chasing first place in Group G. Iran needed a positive result to keep its own hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive, which gave the early stages a tense edge before Saber struck.

That urgency hung over a group that was still open on the final day, with Belgium, New Zealand, Egypt and Iran all still in contention. Egypt’s early lead mattered because it shifted the pressure onto Iran immediately, forcing Amir Ghalenoei’s side to chase the game rather than wait for openings. For Egypt, the fifth-minute goal did more than break the deadlock. It put the Egyptians momentarily on top of the standings and strengthened their grip on the group.

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Reuters identified Saber as the scorer, and the play fit the profile of a team that has not needed long to show it can punish mistakes. Egypt did not need to force the issue to create the opening. It only needed one loose ball, one quick read and one clean strike through traffic. Against an opponent with qualification hopes still alive, that kind of sharpness carried extra weight, and it gave Egypt exactly the kind of early edge that can shape a high-stakes group finale.