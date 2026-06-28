Mahrez double, late Austria equalizer sends Algeria through in World Cup thriller

Mahrez’s stoppage-time strike looked decisive, but Kalajdzic answered almost at once, turning Algeria-Austria into a 3-3 draw and sending both through.

Riyad Mahrez's 90+3 strike looked like the goal that would eliminate Austria and send Algeria through. Instead, Sasa Kalajdzic answered in the 90+5th minute, turning a late celebration into a 3-3 draw that kept both sides alive and pushed Iran out of the tournament.

At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in the final match of Group J at the 2026 World Cup, Algeria and Austria traded blows from the opening half to stoppage time. Marko Arnautovic put Austria ahead in the 28th minute, but Algeria levelled through Belghali in the 41st before Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria's lead five minutes after halftime.

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Mahrez then took over the match. The Algeria captain equalized in the 60th minute and seemed to have settled it in stoppage time when he struck again in the 90+3 minute, a finish that briefly put Austria on the brink.

Kalajdzic changed that almost immediately after coming off the bench, scoring one minute after his introduction and landing the equalizer with practically the last touch of the game.

Clément Bucco-Lechat via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The draw sent Algeria and Austria into the Round of 32, while Iran was eliminated. Austria ended up paired with Spain and Algeria with Switzerland.