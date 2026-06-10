Maine Democratic primary heads to ranked-choice runoff for Golden seat

Joe Baldacci led Maine’s 2nd District Democratic primary, but no one topped 50 percent, sending a four-way race into a ranked-choice runoff that could reshape a national battleground.

The fight for Jared Golden’s House seat moved into a ranked-choice runoff Tuesday night, turning a close Democratic primary into an early test of which candidate can build a wider coalition in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Joe Baldacci of Bangor was ahead in late returns, but he fell short of the majority needed to lock up the nomination, with state Auditor Matt Dunlap of Old Town, Jordan Wood of Auburn and Paige Loud of Old Town still in the mix.

That means the race is no longer just about first-choice votes. Under Maine’s system, ballots are re-tabulated until one candidate clears 50 percent, forcing the field to compete for second- and third-choice support as well as a loyal base. State officials said ranked-choice tabulation could begin June 12, with final results expected by June 19, though the process can take up to two weeks.

The stakes reach far beyond a single primary. Maine’s 2nd District remains one of the most closely watched House contests in the country, and the Democratic nominee will face former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who was unopposed in his party’s primary. Golden’s retirement opened the seat after eight years in Congress, where he first won election in 2018 and then survived an extremely close general-election race in 2024.

Golden announced on November 5, 2025, that he would not seek reelection in 2026, saying political violence and threats to his family had changed the calculation. He said the toll on his family outweighed the benefits of staying in office, a decision that underscored how personal security and public service have collided for lawmakers far from Washington as well as in it.

The ranked-choice count now makes the contest a stress test for Democratic strategy in a district that can decide control of the House. Baldacci said late Tuesday that he was optimistic but expected the count could take days or even weeks. Dunlap said the ranked-choice process made the outcome unpredictable, and that uncertainty now defines a race that may reward a different kind of Democrat than a standard plurality primary would. Chellie Pingree praised Golden’s service and said she respected his decision not to seek another term, as Maine’s 2nd District prepared to give national Democrats and Republicans another hard read on a volatile swing seat.