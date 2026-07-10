Maine Democrats race to replace Platner after misconduct allegations exit

Graham Platner’s exit gave Maine Democrats until July 27 to name a new nominee, reviving party fears over rushed succession after 2024.

Maine Democrats were scrambling on Thursday to settle on a new Senate nominee after Graham Platner suspended his campaign on July 9, leaving the party just 18 days to replace the man who won its June 9 primary before the July 27 filing deadline. The urgency landed in one of the country’s most important battlegrounds, where Democrats are trying to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins and keep the race in the fight for Senate control.

Platner’s withdrawal before Maine’s statutory cutoff preserved the party’s chance to swap in another candidate. Under Maine law, a nominee who withdraws by 5 p.m. on the second Monday in July can be replaced on the ballot, and for 2026 that deadline fell on July 13. State election law says the candidate’s name is not automatically removed and the secretary of state must move quickly to prepare and distribute ballots, which is why the party’s replacement decision now sits on a hard calendar.

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Maine Democratic officials said they would pick the substitute nominee through a convention, and reports said the gathering was being planned for roughly 600 people. Party leaders now have until July 27 to name and submit a replacement, a timetable that leaves little margin for error if paperwork slips or if the state has to amend ballots already in motion. If the process misses the window, Platner’s name could remain on the ballot, a problem that would deepen confusion in a race Democrats need to stabilize quickly.

The scramble has also reopened an old wound inside the party. Some Democrats see echoes of the 2024 presidential switch, when Joe Biden stepped aside in July and Kamala Harris was rapidly elevated as the nominee. That handoff ultimately avoided a prolonged intraparty fight, but it also left lingering questions about legitimacy, messaging and how much room voters had to absorb a late change at the top of the ticket.

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Maine now offers a smaller but closely watched test of whether Democrats learned anything from that episode. The party must manage ballot access, reassure donors that the replacement is viable, and convince voters that the nominee chosen in a compressed convention can still mount a credible challenge to Collins before November.