Maine Democrats regroup as ICE shooting reshapes Senate race

An ICE shooting in Biddeford killed a 26-year-old Colombian national, and Maine Democrats quickly turned their Senate debate into a fight over abolishing the agency.

Maine Democrats held their first Senate debate after Graham Platner left the race, and the fatal ICE shooting in Biddeford immediately became the defining issue. The shooting happened Monday, July 13, 2026, when an ICE officer fired during an operation in the southern Maine city and killed a 26-year-old Colombian national. Officials said the man was not the intended target, and the Department of Homeland Security said the officer fired while “fearing for public safety.”

The killing set off protests and a public vigil in southern Maine and pushed immigration enforcement to the center of the Democratic contest. At the debate, Shenna Bellows, Troy Jackson, Nirav Shah and Jordan Wood each leaned into the same broad conclusion: ICE should be abolished or dismantled. The candidates used the stage to argue that the agency’s tactics had crossed a line, turning the race into a referendum on how Democrats should answer federal enforcement after a deadly encounter in Maine.

AI-generated illustration

The clash also sharpened attacks on Susan Collins. Democrats pointed to the Republican senator’s vote to fund ICE without changes, arguing that the agency’s power had grown with bipartisan help in Washington. Ryan Fecteau, the Maine House speaker, added to that pressure after the shooting, saying his constituents “want ICE out” after an agent fatally shot the 26-year-old man in his car.

Photo by Africa and Asia

The broader political damage extended beyond the debate hall. Reports said the Trump administration ordered ICE to halt most vehicle stops after the shooting, underscoring how quickly one fatal encounter in Biddeford rippled into federal policy and a statewide political fight. For Maine Democrats trying to regroup after Platner’s exit, the debate showed a party still coalescing around a hard line on ICE, while also testing how aggressively to tie public safety, immigration enforcement and accountability for federal agencies together.