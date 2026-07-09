Maine Democrats scramble to replace Platner after campaign collapse

Platner’s July 8 exit left Maine Democrats racing a July 13 deadline to replace their Senate nominee after tattoo and assault allegations upended the race.

Maine Democrats moved to salvage their Senate ticket after Graham Platner suspended his campaign on July 8, leaving the party with only days to swap in a new nominee before a July 13 deadline under state law. The collapse of the 41-year-old Marine veteran and oyster farmer’s insurgent bid has turned one of the country’s most important Senate races into a test of how far outsider politics can go before the old machinery reasserts itself.

Platner had become the party’s strongest contender after Gov. Janet Mills dropped out on April 30, clearing the field against Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is seeking a sixth term. He then won the Democratic primary on June 9 under Maine’s ranked-choice voting system, even as his campaign was shadowed by scrutiny over a chest tattoo he said he got in 2007 during Marine Corps service and later covered up after it was identified as resembling a Nazi symbol. Platner also faced criticism over online posts that were dismissive of sexual assault.

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The pressure turned into a full-scale rupture in early July after a woman who had dated Platner accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021. Platner denied the allegation, then said he would withdraw from the race and suspended his campaign. Maine Democratic Party leaders called on him to step aside after the new allegation surfaced, and party officials approved plans for a nominating convention to choose a replacement candidate.

That convention now carries real urgency. Under Maine law, if Platner withdrew by 5 p.m. local time on July 13, Democrats could replace him on the ballot, and the party must choose a nominee by July 27 to make the deadline. The state party’s scramble underscores how much more exposed candidates can be in the current media environment, where online amplification can accelerate both a rise and a collapse before traditional party vetting has time to catch up.

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The stakes stretch well beyond Maine. Democrats need to flip four seats to regain control of the U.S. Senate, and Collins’s race had been one of their best chances in a state that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024. Platner’s rise had offered Democrats a populist challenge to a long-serving Republican incumbent, but his exit now leaves the party searching for a candidate who can withstand the scrutiny that comes with a nationalized, Trump-shaped political environment.