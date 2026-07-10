Maine Democrats scramble to replace Senate candidate Platner after assault allegation

Maine Democrats are racing to find a new Senate nominee after Graham Platner said he would withdraw amid a sexual assault allegation. The fight has become a test of who gets forgiven when the seat may decide Senate control.

Graham Platner’s withdrawal has forced Maine Democrats into an urgent search for a replacement nominee, with state law giving them until July 27 to put a new name on the ballot. The party’s scramble comes after Platner, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was hit by a new sexual assault allegation in July and saw prominent allies begin to peel away, including Bernie Sanders.

Platner had already become a source of unease inside the party before that allegation surfaced. Democrats in Maine and Washington had been rattled by sexually explicit texts, past online posts and other behavior that complicated his claim to be the kind of outsider who could broaden the party’s appeal. His rise had still been strong enough to force Gov. Janet Mills to suspend her own campaign in April, though she remained on the ballot.

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The stakes are high because Democrats view Maine as one of the key battlegrounds that could determine control of the Senate in 2026, and Susan Collins remains a formidable Republican incumbent. Platner’s surprise victory in the June 9 primary, when he won 52.9 percent of the vote, showed how quickly a self-consciously working-class profile can gain traction in a state where federal and statewide races use ranked-choice voting. It also left party leaders with a familiar but politically fraught question: whether a candidate seen as useful with blue-collar voters gets judged by a different standard than women or other Democrats whose past missteps might end a campaign faster.

That question has made Platner’s collapse more than a local crisis. For months, his candidacy had served as a proxy fight over electability, gender politics and the party’s willingness to overlook offensive or disqualifying personal history when a seat looks winnable. His supporters argued that he could speak to working-class voters in ways other Democrats could not. Critics inside the party saw a double standard taking shape, one that could punish some candidates harshly while excusing others if they fit a more appealing ideological or class-based profile.

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Now Maine Democrats are trying to preserve a chance at defeating Collins without further alienating Platner’s base. The timing is unforgiving, the nomination rules are tight, and the episode has left the party balancing Senate arithmetic against a bigger argument over how consistency, accountability and political convenience intersect in scandal-prone races.