Mainstream media brands may rebound as AI slop erodes trust

Cesar Conde is betting trust will come back, even as AI slop, layoffs and collapsing print sales push news brands to prove their value every day.

Mainstream news brands are being asked to justify themselves in a market where readers can get polished, story-like answers from AI platforms without ever visiting a publisher. Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, thinks the “pendulum will eventually swing back” toward established brands, but the economic and trust backdrop for that hope is harsh: Reuters Institute analysts warn that “AI-generated slop” is spreading online, and that newsrooms face rising attacks on trust, AI-driven disruption and weaker ties to legacy outlets.

The Reuters Institute’s 2025 and 2026 journalism trend reports describe a media environment crowded with low-quality text, images and video that look like journalism at first glance and then fall apart on closer inspection. In the UK, public broadcasters such as the BBC, Channel 4 and ITV still rank as the most trusted news brands, but broader audience behavior remains fragile. Engagement is falling, digital subscriptions have stalled, and regional print sales were down 19% in the second half of 2023.

AI-generated illustration

The financial pressure has already translated into cuts. Reach plc announced 450 redundancies in November 2024, a reminder that even large regional groups are still shrinking as ad markets weaken and print circulation erodes. Press Gazette reported that 22 print local newspapers closed in the UK in the two years before August 2024, and at least 293 local newspapers have shut since 2005, even as digital launches have outnumbered closures since August 2022. The numbers point to a market in transition, but not yet in recovery.

That is why local digital publishers are leaning so heavily on paid relationships and distinctive reporting. Joshi Herrmann, who publishes Manchester Mill, Sheffield Tribune and Liverpool Post, said there is “no long-term viable solution” for local journalism unless people pay for local news again. Mill Media’s move from Substack to Ghost in September 2024 underscored the push toward publishing systems built for subscription businesses, not just newsletter distribution.

The test is visible in places like Sheffield. Sheffield Tribune has been publishing explainers and investigations on AI and politics, while The Star, Sheffield drew 110 complaints over a reader letter about “brainwashed” Palestine campaigners, a small but telling example of how quickly polarizing issues can trigger backlash and scrutiny. Conde’s optimism rests on a simple idea: if mainstream outlets can show rigor, independence and editorial discipline, they may outlast the churn. For now, they are still fighting a much rougher battle for attention, trust and revenue.