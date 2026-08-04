Maintenance train fire fills Astor Place station with smoke, injures 14

A maintenance train fire poured black smoke into Astor Place station and injured 14 people, forcing riders and MTA workers to flee before service resumed with delays.

A fire on a subway vacuum car at Astor Place station sent black smoke through the Lexington Avenue line early Tuesday and injured 14 people, largely from smoke inhalation. The blaze broke out just after 2:15 a.m. and hit a station that serves the 4, 5 and 6 trains in Manhattan’s East Village and Lower Manhattan.

The fire spread underground as a passenger 4 train was entering the station, turning the platform into a chaotic evacuation. Riders and MTA workers fled as smoke billowed from the station, and the disruption quickly forced service changes on Brooklyn-bound 4 and 6 trains. The fire was also described as affecting the southbound train on the express tracks just before 2:30 a.m., underscoring how quickly a maintenance-car fire can compromise a busy transit corridor.

AI-generated illustration

By later in the morning, service on the 4, 5 and 6 lines had resumed, but riders were still facing severe or lingering delays. The incident added another transit headache to New York City’s rush hour and pushed emergency crews to manage a fire and evacuation in a confined underground space where smoke can move fast and visibility drops almost immediately.

Gryffindor via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Astor Place fire also revived concern about how vulnerable the city’s oldest subway infrastructure remains to maintenance-related failures. A separate fire at Penn Station in May 2026 had already disrupted major commuter service, and the latest blaze showed again how quickly a single incident can ripple across a core rail network. At a station where ventilation, evacuation routes and response times matter as much as the fire itself, the damage was measured not only in injuries and delays but in the strain placed on the system’s underground safety apparatus.