The UAE is gearing up for a vibrant concert season, featuring global stars like Amr Diab, Shakira, and Lewis Capaldi. Here’s what music fans can expect.

The United Arab Emirates is preparing for an event-packed season as top international and regional artists are scheduled to perform across the country. From celebrated Arab icons like Amr Diab to global superstars such as Shakira and Lewis Capaldi, music fans can anticipate an exciting series of concerts and live events in the coming months. The comprehensive lineup reflects the UAE’s growing status as a major destination for live entertainment, blending genres and appealing to diverse audiences.

High-Profile Performers Highlight Diverse Offerings

This year’s concert calendar reads like a who’s who of the music industry. The National highlights a robust slate of 32 concerts and events, with headliners spanning Arabic pop, Latin hits, rock, and chart-topping ballads. Amr Diab, known as the ‘Father of Mediterranean Music,’ will bring his signature sound to a UAE stage, while Shakira is expected to draw crowds with her global appeal and energetic performances. Lewis Capaldi, celebrated for his soulful voice and chart success, adds a contemporary edge to the lineup.

Arab music is well-represented, with performances by Amr Diab and other regional stars

and other regional stars International pop and rock acts, including Shakira and Lewis Capaldi , are set to attract diverse audiences

and , are set to attract diverse audiences The lineup features a mix of indoor arena shows and outdoor festival experiences

Venues Across the Emirates

Concerts will be held in major cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, making use of world-class venues such as the Coca-Cola Arena, Etihad Arena, and open-air festival grounds. The variety of venues allows for both intimate performances and large-scale spectacles, ensuring that fans have options tailored to their preferences. According to the Dubai Calendar, these events are part of a larger program of annual festivals and cultural gatherings that continue to draw international attention to the UAE’s entertainment scene.

Economic and Tourism Impact

The influx of high-profile concerts plays a significant role in boosting tourism and local economies. According to industry analysis, the UAE’s music and entertainment sector has experienced steady growth, with concerts and festivals contributing to increased hotel bookings, restaurant revenues, and overall visitor spending. Recent data from Statista shows that concert attendance in the region continues to rise, with the UAE consistently ranking among the top destinations for international acts in the Middle East.

Concerts and events attract both local residents and international visitors

Major events often coincide with increased spending across hospitality and retail sectors

Event-driven tourism supports the UAE’s broader economic diversification goals

Strategic Growth in the Entertainment Sector

The UAE government’s ongoing entertainment sector development initiatives are central to attracting world-class performers and building a sustainable events industry. The Oxford Business Group notes that the UAE has invested heavily in venue infrastructure and event management capabilities, making it a preferred destination for both artists and their fans.

This strategic emphasis not only enhances the country’s cultural appeal but also positions the UAE as a leader in the regional entertainment market, with robust support from both public and private sectors.

Looking Forward

With an impressive lineup of concerts scheduled, the UAE is set to reinforce its reputation as a vibrant hub for live music. Whether fans are interested in Arab classics, global pop, or rock anthems, the upcoming events offer something for everyone. As the concert season unfolds, music lovers and industry observers alike will be watching to see how these events continue to shape the UAE’s cultural and economic landscape.