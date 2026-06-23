Major bus crash shuts A484 near Kidwelly, police say stay away

A bus crash near Kidwelly shut the A484 and brought two air ambulances to the scene. Police told motorists to stay away as reports said at least 26 were hurt.

Emergency crews rushed to the A484 near the Kidwelly roundabout after a bus collision triggered a major incident in Carmarthenshire, closing a key local road and forcing motorists to turn back. Dyfed-Powys Police told the public to stay away while officers, ambulance crews and air ambulance teams worked near Parc y Bocs.

The closure ran between the Kidwelly roundabout at Parc y Bocs and Llandyfaelog, severing one of the main routes through the area. Police told drivers to find alternative routes and said the road would remain shut until further notice as the response continued.

AI-generated illustration

The scale of the response pointed to a serious scene. Two Wales Air Ambulances were reported to have been dispatched, and several reports said at least 26 people were injured. That figure had not been formally confirmed by police in the public statements available, but it added to the urgency around the crash and the pressure on emergency services.

The incident had already reached the Welsh Parliament by Tuesday afternoon, turning a local road crash into a matter of wider public concern in Wales. Kidwelly, a historic coastal town on the banks of the Gwendraeth River, depends on the A484 as a major local route, and Carmarthenshire County Council has described the town as a well-connected community.

Shaunk K via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The location itself is likely to sharpen scrutiny of the road network around Parc y Bocs. The council has issued road notices for the Kidwelly-to-Parc y Bocs roundabout area, marking it as a recognised traffic point on a route that carries local residents, through traffic and emergency vehicles. As the investigation and recovery work continue, the immediate focus remains on the injured, the closed road and the speed at which police and ambulance teams reached the scene.