Major incident declared as huge wildfire rages on Suffolk coast

Seventeen crews fought a major wildfire at Dunwich Heath as smoke drifted for miles along the Suffolk coast. Residents were told to avoid the area and shut windows.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident as 17 crews battled a large wildfire at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, on the Suffolk coast. Crews were called on Wednesday evening to reports of a fire burning through heathland.

The fire service said firefighters were "working incredibly hard in arduous conditions" to bring the blaze under control. Other reports put the response at around 70 firefighters and 14 fire engines, while smoke from the fire was visible for miles across the coast.

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Residents were told to avoid the area, keep roads clear for emergency services and ensure their windows were shut. East Anglian Daily Times described the blaze as significant, reflecting the scale of the response needed in a landscape of open heath and exposed coastline.

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The location sharpened concern because the fire burned near the National Trust site at Dunwich Heath and close to Sizewell B power station. The National Trust has already set out its response to the impact of Sizewell C on Dunwich Heath, and GOV.UK records show Sizewell B has been given a lifetime extension to 2055.

Source: LAFD via Openverse (CC0 1.0)

That mix of conservation land, local homes and major energy infrastructure made the incident more than a single isolated blaze. The major incident declaration showed how quickly a fire on the Suffolk coast can expand into a wider public safety and emergency services issue, drawing in crews, traffic restrictions and community warnings far beyond the immediate burn area.