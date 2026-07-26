Malaysia to host Bahrain Grand Prix replacement at Sepang

Sepang will stage the Bahrain Grand Prix replacement from 2-4 October, bringing Formula One back to Malaysia for the first time since 2017.

Formula One and the FIA confirmed that Malaysia will join the 2026 calendar as the host venue for the Bahrain Grand Prix from 2-4 October, putting Sepang back on the sport’s map in a move shaped as much by logistics and funding as by nostalgia. The race will still carry the Bahrain Grand Prix name even though it is being staged at the Sepang International Circuit, with Bahrain funding the event.

That arrangement makes the Malaysian return more than a one-off showcase. It is a working example of how Formula One’s calendar now bends around commercial and geopolitical realities, with a venue swap filling a slot that was originally reserved for Bahrain. The date also lands in a crowded stretch of the season, a week before the Singapore Grand Prix, and one report said the 2026 calendar would return to 23 grands prix.

For Malaysia, the pay-off is immediate. A race weekend at Sepang brings international broadcast exposure, tourism spending and a chance to put its motorsport infrastructure back in front of teams, sponsors and global fans. Malaysia last hosted a Formula One Grand Prix in 2017, but Sepang has stayed relevant through MotoGP and remains an FIA-grade circuit, which is why it can step back into the schedule quickly when the sport needs an alternative venue.

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The naming twist underlines how Formula One’s branding can now travel separately from its geography. Bahrain keeps the title and the funding role, while Malaysia gets the track, the crowd and the global attention. That split suggests the sport is increasingly willing to treat race rights as movable assets, especially when calendar pressures demand a fast solution.

The return also fits into a longer political and commercial thread inside Malaysia. In January 2024, Petronas said there were no discussions about bringing Formula One back to Sepang, even after the company was linked to plans for a 2026 comeback after a nine-year hiatus. More recently, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said on July 24 that his ministry was studying the possibility and had received preliminary information on the proposal. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on July 25 that an announcement would be made on July 26.

Leminhel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

If Sepang delivers a smooth race weekend and strong turnout, the replacement slot could do more than fill a gap in Bahrain’s schedule. It could strengthen Malaysia’s case for a deeper return to Formula One, at a time when the sport is showing it will move prestige as well as machinery when the calendar demands it.