Malaysia's Sepang Circuit to host Formula One replacement race

Sepang will fill Bahrain’s slot in October, returning Formula One to Malaysia for the first time since 2017. The swap shows how F1 is managing risk, money and calendar instability.

Malaysia will return to Formula One in October, with Sepang International Circuit taking over as the replacement venue for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race is expected to run from 2 to 4 October 2026, placing Sepang on the calendar just ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix from 9 to 11 October.

The move is more than a simple switch of venues. It gives Formula One a flexible answer to a calendar problem while bringing the sport back to one of Southeast Asia’s best-known circuits, near Kuala Lumpur. BBC Sport and other outlets reported that the event may carry the title “Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia,” a signal that Bahrain’s commercial role remains intact even as the race moves to Malaysia.

That arrangement underlines how Formula One is balancing geography, politics and sponsorship. Sky Sports reported that Bahrain remains the naming sponsor because the Gulf state is funding the race, showing how the championship can preserve commercial commitments while shifting a venue at short notice. The result is a race that is physically in Malaysia but still tied to Middle Eastern money, a useful compromise for a sport that has leaned heavily into Gulf markets while keeping a foothold in Asia.

For Malaysia, the return reverses a public position taken less than a year earlier. On 21 August 2025, sports minister Hannah Yeoh said there were no plans to bring Formula One back, citing the cost and an already crowded racing calendar. BlackBook Motorsport put the annual hosting bill at 300 million Malaysian ringgit, about US$71 million, a reminder that a Grand Prix is still a prestige purchase rather than a routine tourism event.

Leminhel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Malaysia first joined the Formula One calendar in 1999, and Sepang’s 2017 race was the country’s final one before the 19-year run ended. That farewell Grand Prix, held from 29 September to 1 October 2017, was won by Max Verstappen, and organisers said 110,604 spectators attended. The Sepang circuit’s return to the schedule brings back a venue known for high-speed corners, heat and unpredictable weather, all of which can alter tire strategy and race preparation.

The comeback also reflects Formula One’s wider commercial map. The championship has spent years spreading beyond Europe, balancing traditional races with events in Asia, the Middle East and the Americas while trying to reduce exposure to political and scheduling disruptions. Malaysia’s re-entry, even as a replacement rather than a stand-alone revival, shows the value F1 places on proven circuits in large regional markets.

On 24 July 2026, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the ministry was assessing the possibility of an F1 return to Sepang as a Bahrain replacement. Two days later, the race was effectively back on the board, turning Sepang into a late substitute with clear strategic value for Formula One and for Malaysia’s tourism and branding ambitions.