Malibu Home Once Owned by Hadid and Foster Sells for $6.5M

Yolanda Hadid and David Foster’s former Malibu residence has sold for $6.5 million, reflecting evolving trends in Malibu’s luxury real estate market.

Yolanda Hadid and David Foster’s former Malibu home has changed hands, selling for $6.5 million, as first reported by TMZ. The high-profile sale highlights ongoing interest in Malibu’s luxury housing sector, offering insight into current market dynamics and the enduring appeal of celebrity properties along the California coast.

Property Details and History

The residence at 5839 Cavalleri Rd has a storied past, having been previously owned by reality TV star and former model Yolanda Hadid and renowned music producer David Foster. According to public sales records, the property spans approximately 3,950 square feet on a lot of over three acres, featuring 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, and ocean views—a combination that typifies Malibu’s premium real estate offerings.

Location: 5839 Cavalleri Rd, Malibu, CA 90265

5839 Cavalleri Rd, Malibu, CA 90265 Sale Price: $6.5 million

$6.5 million Home Size: ~3,950 square feet

~3,950 square feet Lot Size: Over 3 acres

Over 3 acres Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds, 5 baths

Official Los Angeles County Assessor records confirm the transfer and indicate the property’s history of high-value ownership, underscoring its prominence among Malibu’s notable estates.

Market Trends and Context

The $6.5 million sale price aligns with recent Malibu market trends, which have seen luxury home values remain strong despite broader regional fluctuations. According to market analysis, Malibu’s median home price remains above $3 million, with the city’s coastal properties often commanding premiums due to their exclusivity, scenic views, and celebrity associations.

Current market data show that inventory levels in Malibu remain tight, contributing to sustained demand and competitive pricing. The home’s final sale price falls within the upper mid-tier for the area, reflecting both its size and its high-profile ownership history.

Notable Features and Celebrity Appeal

Properties previously owned by public figures like Hadid and Foster often attract additional buyer interest. The Malibu residence is no exception, offering a blend of privacy, luxury amenities, and the mystique of its former owners. Other features that likely contributed to its appeal include expansive landscaped grounds, resort-style recreational facilities, and proximity to Malibu’s beaches and entertainment.

Broader Malibu Real Estate Picture

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Malibu’s population remains steady at just under 11,000 residents, with a median household income significantly above the national average. These demographics, combined with the city’s limited housing stock and rigorous zoning regulations, help sustain property values over time.

The sale of the Hadid-Foster property also comes as Malibu continues to attract attention from high-net-worth individuals seeking coastal retreats, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a prime destination for luxury real estate investment.

Looking Ahead

While the identities of the new buyers have not been publicly disclosed, the purchase of this iconic home at $6.5 million signals enduring confidence in Malibu’s luxury housing sector. As demand for exclusive properties remains high, the market is expected to stay competitive, particularly for homes offering unique features and celebrity provenance.

For those following Malibu’s real estate scene, the sale of Hadid and Foster’s former home serves as a reminder of the lasting allure of Southern California’s coastal lifestyle—and the ongoing draw for buyers seeking privacy, prestige, and panoramic ocean views.