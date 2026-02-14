Malik Beasley Signs With Bad Bunny’s Guaynabo Mets

Malik Beasley has signed with Puerto Rico's Guaynabo Mets, owned by artist Bad Bunny, while he remains under NBA investigation, according to multiple reports.

Malik Beasley, a seasoned NBA free agent, has signed with the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN)—a team owned by internationally renowned artist Bad Bunny—while the NBA continues an ongoing investigation into his conduct. The move, reported by both Sports Illustrated and ESPN, marks a significant turn in Beasley’s professional journey and has drawn attention from both basketball and entertainment circles.

Beasley’s Move to Puerto Rico

Beasley’s decision to sign with the Guaynabo Mets comes during a period of uncertainty in his NBA career. Both Sports Illustrated and ESPN confirmed that Beasley remains a free agent in the NBA while the league investigates him. Details regarding the investigation have not been made public, but the situation has left his future in the NBA unresolved.

The Guaynabo Mets, a prominent team in the BSN, have attracted increased attention since Bad Bunny became their owner. The addition of a player with Beasley’s NBA pedigree is expected to bolster the team’s roster and bring a new wave of fans and media coverage to Puerto Rican basketball.

Context: Ongoing NBA Investigation

While specific details of the NBA’s investigation into Beasley remain undisclosed, the league’s probe has impacted his status as a free agent. According to both reports, Beasley’s transition to the BSN does not affect the NBA’s ability to discipline or reinstate him should new developments arise. This uncertainty has likely played a role in his decision to pursue opportunities overseas rather than remain in limbo during the North American basketball season.

Beasley’s Career and Potential Impact

Beasley, known for his scoring ability and three-point shooting, has played for several NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Milwaukee Bucks. Over his NBA career, he’s averaged over 10 points per game and has been valued for his perimeter shooting and energy off the bench. His most recent NBA game logs are available on ESPN, offering insights into his recent form.

Played for Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks

Career average: 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds per game

Known for high-volume three-point shooting

Beasley’s signing is likely to make an immediate impact on the Mets’ season and could help elevate the competitive level of the BSN, which has increasingly attracted former NBA talent. For Beasley, the move offers a chance to stay in game shape and maintain his professional profile while awaiting the outcome of the NBA’s investigation.

Increasing Crossovers Between NBA and BSN

The BSN has become an attractive destination for high-profile players seeking to continue their careers outside the NBA. The involvement of celebrities like Bad Bunny has only amplified the league’s visibility and appeal. As reported by both Sports Illustrated and ESPN, the Mets’ acquisition of Beasley fits into a broader trend of crossover between the NBA and international leagues, especially in Latin America.

Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Beasley adapts to the Puerto Rican league and whether this move signals a longer-term shift in his career trajectory or a temporary detour while the NBA process plays out.

Looking Ahead

Beasley’s debut with the Guaynabo Mets is expected to draw significant attention both in Puerto Rico and among basketball followers worldwide. As the NBA’s investigation continues, his performance in the BSN could influence his professional prospects and provide a unique chapter in his career. The situation also highlights the growing connections between the NBA and international basketball, as players navigate complex professional and personal circumstances.