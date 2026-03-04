Malik Willis Tops List of 2026 NFL Free Agents

Quarterback Malik Willis emerges as a top target in the 2026 NFL free agency market, with analysts projecting significant deals and strong interest from multiple teams.

Malik Willis has emerged as one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL free agency class, according to multiple reports by ESPN. Analysts anticipate the market for the young signal-caller will be robust, as teams with quarterback needs look to secure proven talent at the league’s most important position.

Willis Rises in Free Agency Rankings

As noted in ESPN’s comprehensive ranking of the top 100 available free agents this offseason, Malik Willis stands out as one of the premier options, particularly at quarterback. ESPN’s list, which evaluates players on overall impact, age, and positional value, places Willis in the upper echelon of available talent. This recognition reflects his development trajectory and the scarcity of starting-caliber quarterbacks in this year’s market.

Statistical Profile and Recent Performance

Willis, entering free agency after his rookie contract, has accumulated notable career stats since entering the league, including 2,987 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns, along with 12 rushing scores over three seasons.

His dual-threat ability has been a hallmark, with advanced metrics from the NFL player stats database highlighting his top-10 finish among quarterbacks in rushing yards in 2025.

Willis’s performance, especially in the latter half of the most recent season, helped boost his free agency profile, with a 3-2 record as a starter and a passer rating of 92.1 across his final five games.

Projected Contract and Market Expectations

ESPN’s deal projections suggest Willis could be in line for a lucrative multiyear contract, as teams continue to prioritize quarterback stability. Contract experts and cap analysts referenced by ESPN estimate his next deal could fall in the range of $28-32 million annually, depending on structure and guarantees.

These estimates are supported by data from Spotrac’s contract tracker, which compares recent deals for quarterbacks of similar age and experience. Given the rising salary cap—detailed in the NFLPA’s official reports—teams have flexibility to compete aggressively for Willis’s services.

Teams in the Market

Several franchises with unsettled quarterback situations are expected to pursue Willis, according to ESPN’s analysis. Clubs with top-15 cap space and a need at quarterback, as listed in OverTheCap’s salary cap database, are considered likely suitors. The market is further intensified by a relatively thin draft class and the scarcity of veteran free agents with starting experience, as detailed in the NFL free agent quarterbacks tracker.

How Willis Compares to the Field

Willis is one of only three quarterbacks ranked inside ESPN’s top 20 free agents, underscoring the premium placed on his skill set.

His age (turning 27 before the 2026 season) and athletic upside differentiate him from older, less mobile competitors.

ESPN analysts note that while he is not yet among the league’s elite, his improvement in decision-making and downfield accuracy have made him an appealing option for offensive-minded coaches.

What Analysts Are Saying

While ESPN’s projections and rankings do not include direct quotes, the consensus among their analysts is clear: Willis’s combination of youth, athleticism, and recent improvement have made him a top target in free agency. The expectation is that he will draw interest from teams looking for both a present starter and a developmental upside.

Outlook for the 2026 Quarterback Market

The 2026 free agency period is expected to be highly competitive, especially for quarterbacks. As teams weigh the risks and rewards of significant investments at the position, securing a player like Willis could reshape the outlook for franchises in transition. With contract projections and free agency rankings aligning, Willis is positioned to command significant attention as the new league year begins.

For the latest updates on signings and deal details, fans and analysts will be watching the NFL free agency tracker throughout March.