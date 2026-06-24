Mamdani-backed candidates sweep New York Democratic congressional primaries

Mamdani’s three endorsed House candidates won in New York, including two upset victories over incumbents, turning his mayoralty into a force inside the party.

Zohran Mamdani turned his endorsements into a political bloc on June 23, when all three of his backed candidates won New York Democratic congressional primaries, including two challenges that knocked out sitting Democratic incumbents. The victories came in safe Democratic seats, putting the candidates on a glide path to November and giving Mamdani his sharpest demonstration yet that his influence reaches well beyond City Hall.

The sweep showed how quickly Mamdani has moved from insurgent mayor to power broker. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries backed the incumbents and lost, a reversal that sharpened the fight now unfolding inside New York Democrats over who gets to define the party’s future. The result also gave Mamdani an organized set of allies who can carry his message into Congress, not just amplify it from the sidelines.

The New York Working Families Party framed the result as the product of a broader coalition, saying Mamdani, Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams and Zellnor Myrie had built a movement centered on working families and affordability. That coalition, once cast as a campaign vehicle for a mayoral upset, now has members and partners in positions to pressure Democratic leaders on primaries, policy and candidate recruitment across the state.

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Mamdani’s rise began with his June 2025 Democratic mayoral primary upset over Andrew Cuomo, a race that a later ranked-choice count showed he had won by an even larger margin than first reported. He then won the general election and became New York City’s first Muslim mayor and first South Asian mayor. Since then, affordability has remained his most visible theme, and his allies have argued that his appeal comes from younger voters, immigrant communities and multiracial working-class neighborhoods.

National Democrats reacted cautiously to Mamdani’s rise in 2025, with Chuck Schumer and Jeffries congratulating him without immediately endorsing him. The June 23 primary results gave that hesitation new stakes. Mamdani is no longer simply a disruptive figure on the left of New York politics; he has shown he can assemble a winning slate, defeat establishment-backed Democrats and force the party to confront whether his brand of politics is now part of its electability playbook.