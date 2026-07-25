Mamdani condemns Upper West Side stabbings amid backlash over Israel comments

Two men were stabbed on the Upper West Side, and the case quickly turned into a fight over Zohran Mamdani’s Israel criticism and Jewish New Yorkers’ safety.

Two men were stabbed in broad daylight on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and New York police said they were evaluating the attacks as possible hate crimes. A man was arrested after the daytime violence near Central Park, and the NYPD said there was no known link between the suspect and either victim, or between the two victims themselves.

Zohran Mamdani moved quickly to address the episode after posting that he had been briefed on the “horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side” and that “an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked.” He later said he was relieved the victims would recover and added, “My thoughts are with them and their family for what they have had to experience, and I hope that they have a full and speedy recovery.” The mayoral race in New York had already made Mamdani’s stance on Israel a central political fault line before the stabbings, and the attack immediately pulled that dispute back into the city’s public conversation.

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Critics seized on the violence as fresh evidence that Mamdani’s repeated criticism of Israel had helped create a dangerous atmosphere for Jewish New Yorkers. Fox News reported backlash from Jewish leaders over his rhetoric, while The Forward said the stabbing of a Jewish man in Manhattan prompted calls for Mamdani to “turn down temperature.” That reaction followed months in which Mamdani’s public statements on Israel, including his response to the October 7 attacks, drew sharp rebukes from Israeli officials and scrutiny from Jewish organizations.

Karamccurdy via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The episode also sharpened a broader question facing city leaders: how to respond to antisemitic fear without turning a street crime into a partisan weapon. Police were still assessing whether bias played a role in the Upper West Side attacks, and the facts available so far point to an unprovoked assault that left two men wounded in one of Manhattan’s most heavily watched neighborhoods. For Mamdani, the immediate political test was not only condemnation, but whether he could reassure Jewish residents while defending the line between protected political speech and rhetoric that opponents say can inflame a volatile city.