Mamdani Proposes Major Sunnyside Housing Project to Trump

Queens Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani has pitched former President Donald Trump on backing a large-scale housing development in Sunnyside, raising questions about city planning and affordable housing.

Queens Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani has approached former President Donald Trump with a proposal to support a large-scale housing development in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens, according to reporting from Gothamist. The outreach marks a surprising convergence between a progressive New York lawmaker and the polarizing former president, with potential implications for the city’s ongoing housing crisis and local politics.

Unlikely Partnership Emerges Around Housing

Gothamist reported that Mamdani, a prominent advocate for affordable housing in Queens, pitched the idea directly to Trump, seeking his backing for a significant development project in Sunnyside. While details of the proposed project remain limited, the size and ambition of the plan suggest it could transform the Sunnyside landscape—an area already under scrutiny for its housing needs and zoning constraints.

Sunnyside, part of Queens Community District 2, has seen growing calls for increased residential development to address rising rents and a shortage of affordable units. According to recent NYC Housing and Vacancy Survey data, vacancy rates remain tight across the borough, with many residents facing significant housing cost burdens.

The Context: Sunnyside’s Housing Challenges

Population growth in Sunnyside and Woodside has put pressure on existing housing stock, with the 2020 Census showing steady increases over the past decade.

in Sunnyside and Woodside has put pressure on existing housing stock, with the 2020 Census showing steady increases over the past decade. Median rents in the neighborhood have outpaced citywide averages, according to the NYU Furman Center profile.

Recent city planning initiatives have identified Sunnyside as a potential site for new housing, including the high-profile Sunnyside Yard feasibility study that outlined options for large-scale development over the rail yard.

Assemblymember Mamdani’s overture to Trump is notable given the former president’s real estate background and history of involvement in New York City projects. While Mamdani is known for his progressive positions and advocacy for tenant protections, Trump remains a controversial figure in city and national politics.

What’s Next for the Proposal?

It remains unclear how Trump has responded to Mamdani’s proposal or whether the former president is seriously considering involvement. No formal plans have been submitted to the Department of City Planning, and no public comment has been issued by Trump or his representatives regarding the pitch.

Observers note that any major housing project in Sunnyside would require extensive community input, environmental review, and coordination with city agencies. Previous efforts to develop the area—particularly over the Sunnyside Yard—have faced logistical, financial, and political hurdles.

Analysis: Political and Policy Implications

The collaboration, if it materializes, could set a unique precedent in New York City politics. For advocates of increased housing supply, backing from a high-profile developer could accelerate stalled projects. However, Trump’s involvement may also spark resistance from local stakeholders and elected officials wary of his record and political brand.

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s initiative reflects the urgency felt by many lawmakers to address the city’s chronic housing shortage. With development activity and affordability top of mind for Sunnyside residents, the proposal could become a flashpoint in debates over how—and by whom—New York City’s future growth should be shaped.

As the story develops, all eyes will be on whether this unusual outreach leads to concrete plans or remains a headline-grabbing gesture in the ongoing struggle to solve New York’s housing crisis.