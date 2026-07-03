Mamdani rebukes Trump in immigration speech on America's 250th birthday

Mamdani used George Washington’s desk to cast immigrants as central to America’s story and aimed a direct rebuke at Trump’s crackdown on the 250th anniversary stage.

On July 3, 2026, Zohran Mamdani turned George Washington’s desk into a political stage at City Hall, just hours before Trump was scheduled to deliver his own anniversary remarks. He used New York’s 250th birthday moment to cast immigrants as central to the American story and to rebuke Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. He spoke from the Governor’s Room on July 3, 2026, flanked by recently naturalized citizens.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, moved to New York City with his family when he was seven, and became a U.S. citizen in 2018. He became mayor on January 1, 2026, and has used the office to push a progressive agenda, including pro-worker, pro-tenant and pro-transgender actions. In June, his administration announced a $15 million plan to expand access to gender-affirming care amid federal attacks on transgender communities.

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The desk Mamdani used is housed in City Hall’s Governor’s Room and came from Federal Hall in Lower Manhattan, the building where George Washington was inaugurated on April 30, 1789. The U.S. National Park Service calls Federal Hall the birthplace of American government, the first capitol building under the Constitution and the place where the First Congress met and wrote the Bill of Rights.

Mamdani did not name Trump directly, but the speech came just hours before Trump’s own anniversary remarks. He focused on New York City’s role in the country’s history and its status as a symbolic gateway for the rest of the nation. He framed immigrants as central to America’s story.

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He stood behind Washington’s desk, surrounded by new citizens, and argued for “righteous dissent.”