Mamdani shrugs off Republican attacks as Democratic debate intensifies

Mamdani told Republicans to “Let them” call him the Democrats’ poster child as his June primary wins turned him into a new kingmaker.

Zohran Mamdani said Republicans could brand him as the Democratic Party’s poster child if they wanted: “Let them.” The New York City mayor made the remark in an interview with Jonathan Karl as he tried to push back on Republican attacks and keep the focus on the affordability agenda that powered his rise.

Mamdani was sworn in as mayor on January 1, 2026, and the mayor’s office describes him as the 112th mayor of New York City. Before moving to City Hall, he represented the 36th New York State Assembly District in Queens, including Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway and Astoria Heights. His campaign centered on lower costs for working people, with promises to freeze rents, make public buses fast and fare-free, and open a city-owned grocery store in each borough as a pilot program.

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His ascent has become a national test case for Democrats still arguing over how far left the party can go. Mamdani has said democratic socialism “can flourish anywhere,” and he has cast the working class as the country’s real majority. That message helped fuel the stunning upset in his 2025 mayoral primary, a result that shook New York City and reverberated far beyond it. Britannica identifies Mamdani as New York City’s first Muslim mayor, a milestone that has only sharpened the attention around his coalition.

The debate has intensified as progressives point to Mamdani’s win as proof that an affordability-first message can break through in a high-cost city, while establishment Democrats have been more cautious about elevating him as a national template. Some party leaders have treated his victory as a local phenomenon, not a blueprint for the broader Democratic brand, even as Republicans have tried to use him as shorthand for where they want to place the party.

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Mamdani’s influence expanded further in June 2026, when candidates aligned with him won major New York primaries. After those wins, The New York Times called him a kingmaker, a label that captured how quickly his backing has started to matter inside state politics. For Democrats outside New York, the question is no longer only whether Mamdani can hold City Hall, but whether his blend of democratic socialism and cost-of-living politics can travel.