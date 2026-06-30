Mamdani signs heat order to protect New York City outdoor workers

Mamdani’s heat order lands as New York braces for 109-degree heat indexes, testing whether new rules can protect 1.4 million outdoor workers by July 4.

Zohran Mamdani signed Executive Order No. 17 on June 22, putting New York City’s heat policy to an immediate test as forecasters warned of temperatures near 103 degrees and heat index readings as high as 110 around the July 4 holiday weekend.

The order is the first city initiative of its kind, according to the mayor’s office, and it is aimed at more than 1.4 million New Yorkers who work outdoors for prolonged periods. That group includes construction workers, day laborers, street vendors, delivery workers, truck drivers, warehouse workers, app-based delivery workers and other gig workers.

On the ground, the order directs a whole-of-government response to extreme heat. City agencies are to develop multilingual guidance and heat-illness prevention plans, and they are also being told to expand public health research by reviewing workers’ compensation claims and emergency department visits tied to heat. The goal is to move beyond general advisories and build a sharper picture of where heat is sending workers into danger.

The timing is severe. The National Weather Service forecast for Central Park called for highs near 96 degrees Tuesday, 101 degrees Thursday and 102 degrees Friday, with heat index values reaching 104, 108 and higher in the days surrounding Independence Day. Mayor Mamdani’s June 29 heat emergency plan said the heat index would peak around 109 degrees on Friday and stay elevated into the holiday weekend, when crowds are expected to fill parks, streets and waterfronts.

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New York City Emergency Management said it partners with more than 10 agencies and nongovernmental groups to open more than 500 cooling centers during heat emergencies. The city’s cool-options map and 311 guidance direct people to air-conditioned libraries, community centers, senior centers, malls, museums, coffee shops, shaded parks, sprinklers, pools and cooling centers across all five boroughs.

The pressure is not abstract. The city’s health data show that roughly 500 New Yorkers die prematurely each summer because of hot weather, and the city’s 2026 heat mortality report said a record-breaking heat event in June 2025 caused 19 heat-stress deaths. The executive order warns that climate change could leave the city with more than four times as many heat waves in the 2050s as it faces now.

The order gives city government a framework, but the week’s forecast shows how much still depends on execution. Outdoor workers remain the most exposed, especially those on sidewalks, job sites and delivery routes, while the city’s cooling network and emergency services face holiday-weekend demand that will test whether the new protections can keep pace with the heat.