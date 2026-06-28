Mamdani tells ABC democratic socialism can win across America

Zohran Mamdani used an ABC sit-down to argue democratic socialism can win nationwide, after all three of his June 23 primary endorsements won in New York.

ABC's This Week aired Sunday with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and he used the interview to make a national case for his politics. Mamdani told Jonathan Karl, “I think a democratic socialist can get elected anywhere across this country for any position,” a claim aimed well beyond New York City's deep-blue boundaries.

The comment landed after a strong showing for Mamdani's political operation in New York's June 23 Democratic primaries. All three candidates he backed, Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, won their races, and two incumbents were defeated. The results gave Mamdani something more durable than a cable-news moment: proof that his endorsement has real weight inside New York Democratic politics.

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Mamdani has been making that argument in economic terms as much as ideological ones. In an April 16 interview with CBS, he said democratic socialism “can flourish anywhere” because “the working class is the majority.” That line matters because it frames his appeal not as a niche urban brand, but as a message built around wage earners, renters and voters who feel squeezed by housing costs, unstable jobs and a political class that often talks past them.

His rise has been fast by any measure. Mamdani took office on January 1, 2026, and by April 12 he had already marked his first 100 days with a rally at Queens' Knockdown Center and a separate address from City Hall. In a city where new mayors usually spend months building basic political capital, Mamdani was already using the office to test a larger theory of the Democratic Party.

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That theory is now being measured against results. His June 23 primary wins showed that his brand can carry candidates in New York, including two who were able to knock off incumbents. The harder question is the one Mamdani put directly to ABC: whether a democratic socialist can win not just in Brooklyn or Queens, but in the kinds of suburbs, swing districts and working-class seats where the label still carries real risk.