Mamdani weighs arresting Netanyahu if he visits New York City

Zohran Mamdani is weighing whether New York could arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, turning a UN visit into a legal and political test for City Hall.

Zohran Mamdani said he is in an “active conversation” with New York officials and legal advisers about whether Benjamin Netanyahu could be arrested if he visits New York City. The question is tied to the International Criminal Court’s arrest-warrant action involving Netanyahu and Hamas leaders, and Mamdani has said Netanyahu “belongs in the Hague.” He also says he is unsure he has the authority to direct the NYPD to make an arrest.

The issue is no longer just campaign language. Mamdani pledged during his mayoral race that he would arrest Netanyahu, and he is now exploring legal options ahead of a United Nations summit in September. If Netanyahu comes to New York, Mamdani would have to reconcile a public promise with the limits of the mayor’s office, the NYPD’s role, and the city’s relationship to the UN headquarters in Manhattan.

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That tension has made the Netanyahu question a test of governance as much as ideology. Mamdani is weighing whether a mayor can convert a foreign-policy stance into a city action, while also keeping together a coalition that includes New York officials and legal advisers who must assess the risk of ordering an arrest on contested legal ground. Critics have already challenged the basis for such a move, pressing Mamdani on what authority he would actually have.

Photo by Jason Shi

The fight has spilled well beyond New York. A Sheffield-based activist page uses the slogan “Show Israel the Red Card,” and a Sheffield Uniting Against Israeli Apartheid page said activists traveled to Birmingham to join a demonstration against Maccabi’s visit. Fox News said antisemitism watchdogs and Trump’s World Cup task force were urged to stop the anti-Israel soccer campaign tied to the red-card slogan.

Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Britain has seen its own version of the same pressure, with Andy Burnham drawn into Israel and Palestine arguments in UK coverage. For Mamdani, the next move will show whether a mayor can turn a moral position into an enforceable action, or whether New York’s legal and political constraints will keep the promise at the level of rhetoric.