Mamdani weighs New York arrest of Netanyahu ahead of UN trip

Mamdani said he is in “an active conversation” with city lawyers over whether New York could arrest Netanyahu, a move that collides with federal limits on local power.

Zohran Mamdani said he was in “an active conversation” with New York City’s Law Department over whether he had the authority to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli prime minister travels to New York for the United Nations General Assembly this fall. The mayor’s comments turned a campaign-style vow into a direct test of how far municipal power can reach in an international conflict.

Mamdani has said Netanyahu “belongs in The Hague” and has described him as a war criminal. He has also said he would honor the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, which the court issued in November 2024 along with a warrant for former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to the Gaza war. The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I rejected Israel’s jurisdiction challenges before issuing the warrants.

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The legal problem is that the United States does not recognize the International Criminal Court, and several legal experts have said a New York City arrest would likely be impractical or illegal because U.S. federal law largely limits local authority in such cases. That leaves Mamdani’s pledge in a narrow space between municipal governance and foreign-policy symbolism, because a city mayor does not control national recognition of international tribunals or the broader federal rules that govern enforcement.

Photo by Abhishek Navlakha

The threat has already drawn a political response. On September 16, 2025, Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Leadership chairwoman, introduced the Sovereign Enforcement Integrity Act in the U.S. House of Representatives to block Mamdani’s repeated statements of intent to arrest Netanyahu if he comes to New York City. The measure has added a congressional layer to a dispute that is also being watched in Israel, across New York, and in the wider transatlantic debate over whether local officials can act on international warrants at all.

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For Mamdani, the issue now sits at the center of a broader question: whether a New York mayor can translate a moral position on the Gaza war into an arrest order, or whether the declaration remains political messaging with no clear legal path to enforcement.