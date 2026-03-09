Mammograms Offer Clues to Heart Disease Risk

Emerging research shows routine breast cancer screenings can also reveal early signs of heart disease, thanks to advances in imaging and AI analysis.

Routine mammograms, long a cornerstone of breast cancer screening, are now emerging as a valuable tool in detecting early signs of heart disease in women, according to recent research highlighted by The Washington Post and corroborated by leading scientific studies.

New Insights from Mammograms

Traditionally, mammography has been utilized to detect breast cancer in its early stages, contributing to improved outcomes for millions of women. However, growing evidence suggests that these same images can also reveal markers of cardiovascular risk. One of the key signs radiologists are now looking for is arterial calcification, or calcium deposits within the breast arteries, which are visible on mammograms.

According to research reviewed by The Washington Post, breast arterial calcifications detected during mammography are correlated with a higher risk of developing heart disease.

These findings are especially significant given that heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Recent systematic reviews and peer-reviewed analyses have confirmed that women with visible breast arterial calcifications are more likely to have underlying cardiovascular issues, including coronary artery disease.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Technological advances are amplifying the utility of mammography. Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into breast imaging, helping radiologists identify subtle patterns that may indicate not just cancer, but also cardiovascular risk. As outlined in recent research, AI algorithms can analyze mammogram images for the presence and density of calcifications, potentially flagging women who would benefit from further cardiac evaluation.

This dual-use of mammograms could be particularly valuable given that many women who undergo routine breast cancer screening may not be regularly assessed for heart disease risk. AI-driven analysis can help bridge this gap, providing an opportunity for earlier intervention.

Implications for Women's Health

The intersection of breast cancer screening and heart disease detection is especially important because these two conditions are among the most common and deadly for women in the U.S. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women, while heart disease claims more lives each year than any other illness.

More than 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed annually in the U.S., with about 42,000 deaths each year, according to the National Cancer Institute SEER Program.

are diagnosed annually in the U.S., with about each year, according to the National Cancer Institute SEER Program. Heart disease causes approximately one in every five female deaths, per the CDC.

Given the high rate of mammogram screenings among women over 40, the additional insights provided by these tests could lead to earlier and more comprehensive preventive care for both breast cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Looking Ahead: Integrated Screening Approaches

Experts are optimistic that as AI becomes more integrated into clinical practice, the use of mammography for dual screening will expand. This could prompt new guidelines encouraging radiologists to routinely assess and report on arterial calcifications seen during breast cancer screening.

Researchers caution, however, that more studies are needed to establish standardized methods for interpreting calcification findings and determining the appropriate follow-up care. Still, the potential of mammograms to serve as a window into two of the most significant health threats facing women is a promising development for preventive medicine.

As the technology and understanding improve, women may soon receive not just reassurance about their breast health, but also crucial information about their heart health during routine screenings—a development that could save countless lives.