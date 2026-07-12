Man arrested after woman killed in Hayes stabbing attack

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Hayes after a 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed and a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital.

A 44-year-old man was arrested near Uxbridge Road in Hayes after a 24-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing attack and a second victim was left with injuries.

Police were called at about 07:55 on Sunday, 12 July 2026, to a property on Uxbridge Road in west London after reports of a stabbing. Officers and the London Ambulance Service found the woman with stab injuries inside the property, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was found outside the property with stab injuries and was taken to hospital. Police said his condition had not yet been updated, and one report said some of his injuries may also have been caused by jumping from a window.

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The Metropolitan Police said the 44-year-old suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Officers asked anyone who saw what happened, or who has information that could help the investigation, to come forward.

The force said residents should expect an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. The incident falls within the Hayes Town police area in Hillingdon, where local crime data and police dashboards are likely to draw close attention as investigators piece together what happened inside the property and outside it.

The case comes against a wider backdrop of knife crime in London. Police-recorded knife or sharp instrument offences in the city rose to about 16,344 in 2024/25, up from 15,016 the previous year, the highest annual figure in the series cited from official data. That broader pattern has kept pressure on policing, prevention and emergency response across west London and other major urban areas where bladed-weapon offences continue to drive public concern.