Man arrested in Clapham murder probe after fatal shooting

A wounded 22-year-old has been arrested after a Clapham shooting left a 25-year-old dead at the scene, police said.

A 22-year-old man who attended hospital with a gunshot wound has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Clapham. The Metropolitan Police said officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at 21:57hrs on Monday, 10 August after reports of gunshots on Willington Road in south London. A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Police have not publicly laid out the full sequence of events, but the wounded man is now at the center of the murder inquiry. The Metropolitan Police said the arrested suspect remains in hospital, and investigators are continuing to work through what happened between the shooting on Willington Road and the later arrest.

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Local reports placed the scene at the junction of Willington Road and Landor Road, near a pub in Clapham North. That location, on a busy stretch of south London road, has sharpened attention on a case that began with emergency calls just before 10pm and ended with one man dead and another in custody.

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The force has launched a murder investigation into the shooting. Sky News identified the dead man as 25 and the arrested man as 22, while other local accounts said the victim died after the shooting and another man was injured. The key facts now established are narrow but stark: a gun was fired on Willington Road, a young man died at the scene, and the injured man later became the suspect after turning up at hospital.