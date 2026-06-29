Man charged with attempted murder after Ealing car collision injuries

Five pedestrians were hurt in Ealing Broadway as police charged Timir Ahmed Mohamed, 34, with five counts of attempted murder and remanded him in custody.

A 34-year-old man was remanded in custody after five pedestrians were injured in a car collision at Ealing Broadway, the busy shopping area in west London, just before 2.30pm on Saturday. Timir Ahmed Mohamed, of Grange Park, Ealing, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 June.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 14:29hrs on Saturday, 27 June, after a car collided with multiple pedestrians. Two of the injured were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital, where police said their injuries were non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Mohamed, who police described as a Somalia-born British man, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and criminal damage. The charge list shows investigators are treating the collision as a serious public-space incident, not only a road traffic offence.

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The attempted murder counts will require prosecutors to prove intent to kill, not simply that Mohamed drove dangerously or failed to stop. That legal threshold is higher than for most driving offences, and the evidence will need to support the allegation that the vehicle was used deliberately against the pedestrians rather than involved in a moment of recklessness alone.

For police, the case also underlines how quickly crowded pedestrian areas can become crime scenes when a vehicle reaches a shopping street at peak daytime hours. Ealing Broadway was busy when the collision happened, and five people were hurt within moments, forcing officers to secure the area, assess the injured and build a case around the sequence of events on the pavement and road.

Source: GB News

The court appearance in Willesden will be the next step in a case that sits at the intersection of public safety and criminal intent. In dense urban centres, where shoppers, commuters and families share narrow spaces with traffic, the response to a vehicle striking pedestrians can no longer be treated only as an accident investigation; it can also become a test of whether prosecutors can prove attempted murder in a public place.