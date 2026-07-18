Man charged with hate crimes after confrontation with Craig Melvin at NBC studio

A 40-year-old New York man faced hate-crime charges after police said he confronted Craig Melvin inside 30 Rockefeller Center and hurled slurs at Al Roker.

A 40-year-old New York man was charged with hate crimes after police said he confronted Craig Melvin inside NBC’s studio space at 30 Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan. The arrest came Thursday morning after an officer responded to reports of a disorderly individual inside the building, turning a security breach at one of television’s most visible workplaces into a criminal case with bias allegations attached.

NBC said the man entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A, where the Today show operates. Melvin notified security after the approach, and the suspect was quickly apprehended by security personnel and police. The confrontation unfolded inside the building rather than at a distance from it, underscoring how quickly a public-facing broadcast site can shift from a controlled workplace to a law-enforcement scene.

Authorities charged the man with burglary, menacing, criminal trespass as hate crimes, and harassment. He also allegedly hurled racial slurs at Al Roker, a detail that helped push the case beyond routine trespass or disorderly conduct and into the harder terrain of bias-motivated crime. In cases like this, prosecutors have to show not only the conduct itself but also the discriminatory motive that can raise the stakes for charging and sentencing.

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The episode put fresh focus on the security burden carried by television studios, where employees, guests, audience traffic and service access points can create openings even in heavily monitored buildings. 30 Rockefeller Center is one of New York’s best-known media addresses, and Studio 1A sits at the center of a daily broadcast operation that depends on constant movement and rapid response. When a confrontation reaches a well-known anchor and another on-air personality, the risk is no longer abstract; it becomes a test of whether the building’s safeguards can protect staff in real time.

Melvin addressed the incident Friday and said, “We are just happy that everyone is safe,” adding that New York City police apprehended the suspect quickly and placed him under arrest. The case now sits at the intersection of workplace safety, bias-driven harassment and the rising security demands facing public figures who work in plain view.