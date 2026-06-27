Man charged with murder after two-year-old found dead in Surrey home

A 31-year-old man was charged after a two-year-old girl was found dead in a Chertsey home. Police said no one else is being sought in the case.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a two-year-old girl was found dead inside a home on Pyrcroft Road in Chertsey, Surrey. The death is being treated as a murder investigation within a family setting.

Officers were called to the property at about 5.40pm BST on Thursday, June 25, 2026, after reports of a concern for safety. When they arrived, they found the child dead inside the address. Surrey Police later corrected an initial report that described the girl as three years old, confirming she was two.

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Kevin Kerjean, whose date of birth was given as 21 February 1995, was charged with murder, rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13. Surrey Police identified him as a French national born in the Central African Republic. He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 27, 2026, where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, June 29, 2026. The case is being led by Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team, and no one else is being sought in connection with the incident.

Source: Peter Stewart/BBC

The home in Chertsey has become the focus of public grief as floral tributes have been left near the scene, including near Syward Place at the junction of Bell Bridge Road and Pyrcroft Road.