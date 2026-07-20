Man charged with murder of Ann Widdecombe after counter-terror probe

Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged with Ann Widdecombe’s murder after a counter-terror investigation, with a first court appearance set for Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, has been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe after an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the next court hearing in a case that has moved quickly from police inquiry to prosecution.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charge followed the counter-terror probe and set out the next step in the process in a statement posted on X: “Joshua Kerry has today been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe following an investigation by @TerrorismPolice. Kerry will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow.” Police said they are still investigating the motive.

Source: devonlive.com

Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon, after being discovered with serious injuries on Thursday 9 July 2026. Police were outside the property the following day, Friday 10 July 2026, as detectives continued their work at the scene and across the wider inquiry.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

Widdecombe, a former MP, was serving as a spokeswoman for Reform UK at the time of her death. The case has drawn wide attention because it involves the killing of a prominent political figure and has now been taken on by counter-terror investigators, though police have not said what prompted the attack or what evidence led to the charge. The hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court will be the first formal court appearance in the case.