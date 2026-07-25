Man due in court over suspected explosives offence near Ireland border

A woman was stopped near Carrickmacross with an “extremely significant” bomb before a man in his 40s was later arrested and due in court.

A man in his 40s is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday after Gardaí intercepted a car carrying what they described as an “extremely significant” bomb near the Northern Ireland border. The stop came during an operation targeting dissident republican activity, with a woman in her 20s arrested first and the man detained later. The case has become a test of how quickly police can move from a roadside stop to a major explosives inquiry.

The woman was identified as Isobella Perrie Sullivan, 25, who was stopped while driving on Wednesday near Carrickmacross, County Monaghan. That location places the interception close to the border area where Gardaí were already focused on dissident republican activity. The man now due before court was arrested after the initial stop, underscoring how the operation widened in a short span from one vehicle check to two explosives-related arrests.

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What has not been publicly set out in the case details is any wider network behind the device or a separate motive beyond the dissident republican line of inquiry. What is clear is that police treated the bomb as a serious threat from the moment of interception, and that the matter moved fast enough to bring a suspect before the Criminal Courts of Justice within days. The court appearance will be watched closely because the case sits squarely in the area of border security, where suspicious movements and vehicle checks can quickly become national security incidents.

Source: crimeworld.com

Similar device cases in Sheffield show how disruptive these incidents can be even when the item later proves not to be viable. On Washington Road in Sharrow, homes within a 50m cordon were evacuated for about nine hours after a suspicious device was found in a flat, and bomb disposal experts later confirmed it was unviable. In a separate case, Steven Budziszewski, 56, was jailed for 18 months after imitation grenades in his Sheffield flat triggered an eight-hour police and Army response on 18 March.