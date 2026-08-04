Man hid mother’s body in freezer for nearly three years, court hears

Christopher Phillips hid Sylvia Phillips’s body in a chest freezer for nearly three years while collecting more than £78,000 in payments, a court heard.

Christopher Phillips was jailed for two years and four months after admitting he concealed his mother’s death and kept her body in a chest freezer at the family home in Porthcawl, south Wales, for nearly three years.

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body and to fraud-related offences after police found the body of Sylvia Phillips, 89, in February 2026. South Wales Police said officers went to Poplar Crescent for a welfare check after concern was raised by Sylvia Phillips’s GP.

Court heard that Phillips had been his mother’s primary carer since 2008. After her death, he continued to claim her pension and benefits, receiving more than £78,000 while her body remained hidden in the home. The concealment allowed the payments to keep flowing long after Sylvia Phillips had died, turning a private family death into a prolonged fraud case.

The body was recovered from a chest freezer inside the property. One account said it was in the living room, while another described the same area as the dining room, but the central fact remained the same: Sylvia Phillips had been kept out of sight for years before police discovered her.

The case exposed how a death can remain undiscovered when a vulnerable older adult is dependent on a single carer and routine oversight fails to catch warning signs. Here, the trigger was not a tip-off about fraud but a welfare check prompted by medical concern, which led officers to the home and uncovered the concealed body.

Christopher Phillips’s guilty pleas closed the criminal case on both the burial offence and the benefit fraud. The sentence marked the end of a case that linked death certification, welfare monitoring and public money in one prolonged concealment.