Man jailed for 21 years after killing student in Southampton attack

Henry Nowak's killer is appealing both his conviction and 21-year minimum term after a false racism claim helped divert officers from the dying student.

Vickrum Digwa is trying to overturn both his murder conviction and the 21-year minimum term he received for killing University of Southampton student Henry Nowak, and no hearing date has been set. Digwa, 23, was jailed for life at Southampton Crown Court after being convicted of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and the Solicitor General referred the sentence as potentially unduly lenient.

Henry Nowak was 18 when Digwa stabbed him in Southampton on 3 December 2025 as he walked home after a night out. The attack caused severe internal bleeding and he died at the scene. In the aftermath, Digwa falsely told officers that Nowak had racially abused and assaulted him and knocked off his turban.

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Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary apologised and referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which opened an independent investigation into the officers' contact with Nowak, including the use of handcuffs and the first aid provided. By 1 July, the watchdog had moved two officers into a gross misconduct investigation.

At sentencing, Judge William Mousley KC said Digwa's lies to police and his attempt to cover up the crime were aggravating factors. Several victim impact statements were read, and Mark Nowak described his son's treatment by police as inhumane and degrading. Under the unduly lenient sentence scheme for murder, the Court of Appeal can leave the 21-year term in place or increase it. Ministry of Justice data show that in 2025 the court increased sentences in 59% of the cases it considered under the scheme.