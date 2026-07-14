Man jailed for life for raping and murdering estranged wife

Jurors rejected Michael Thompson's staged-suicide claim after finding he raped and murdered Kimberley Thompson, then tried to hide both crimes.

Michael Thompson was jailed for life at Nottingham Crown Court after jurors rejected his attempt to pass his estranged wife’s killing off as a suicide. The 56-year-old was ordered to serve at least 33 years for raping and murdering 43-year-old Kimberley Thompson, whose body was found at the couple’s Northampton home on August 9, 2025.

The court heard that Thompson manually suffocated Kimberley and then staged the scene to mislead investigators, placing empty pill packets, bottles of vodka and gin, and family photographs around her body. He was also convicted of two counts of perverting the course of justice, one for covering up the rape and one for covering up the murder, as the false suicide narrative collapsed under the evidence presented over a six-week trial.

Jurors were sworn in at Nottingham Crown Court on May 21, 2026, and began deliberating on July 3. Northamptonshire Police said they heard evidence of years of domestic abuse, including controlling and coercive behaviour, showing that the abuse did not end when Kimberley died but continued through the attempt to control how her death was understood. Thompson refused to attend his sentencing hearing, and HHJ Shant KC described his absence as cowardice and contempt.

The human cost of the case came into sharper focus when Athena Thompson addressed the court. At least six of the 11 jurors returned to watch sentencing wiped away tears as she called her father a “jealous, conniving, narcissistic villain”. Northamptonshire Police said the family’s tribute described Kimberley as the “kindest mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend”, a portrait that stood in direct contrast to the deception police said was used to disguise her death.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

Thompson was also placed on the sex offender register for life. For Kimberley’s family, the verdicts ended a year-long wait for justice in a case that exposed both lethal violence and the calculated effort to rewrite it as something it was not.