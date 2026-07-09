Man loses hand after bomb-like device explodes on California beach

A beach cleanup turned catastrophic in Crescent City when Jason Turner picked up a bomb-like device and lost his hand. Deputies later swept Point St. George Beach for more explosives.

Jason Turner lost his hand after an explosive device detonated in his grasp during a cleanup walk along Point St. George Beach. Family members said Turner was walking with his girlfriend, Pamala, and picking up discarded fireworks and other trash when he grabbed what appeared to be a silver ball with a screw sticking out of it.

Del Norte County Undersheriff Devin Perry said the blast happened at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the Point St. George Beach parking lot, exploding as soon as Turner picked it up. Family identified the victim as Jason Turner and said he also suffered vision and hearing injuries.

Turner was first taken to Sutter Coast Hospital and later transported to UC Davis hospital in Sacramento for further treatment. A GoFundMe organized by Ashley Turner, his daughter, said he remained in the ICU and was awaiting more surgeries. The family’s account described the device as bomb-like.

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Deputies searched the beach after the blast for additional explosive devices and did not find any in the initial sweep. Investigators asked anyone with information about the device or the incident to come forward, while also warning the public not to touch suspicious items, move to a safe distance and call law enforcement.

Sheriff Garrett Scott said the county maintains a zero-tolerance stance on illegal fireworks. Violations can bring a $1,000 fine or, depending on the fireworks’ weight, felony arrest and jail time. He also pointed to a separate South Beach fireworks explosion two years ago that sent 14 people to the hospital, including a 3-year-old boy.

Source: wallpapercave.com

Crescent City Fire & Rescue reported two trash-bin fires at the harbor during the holiday period, and interim fire chief Bill Gillespie said they were likely caused by spent “safe and sane” fireworks that had not cooled before being thrown away.