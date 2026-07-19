Man rescued from Northeast Philadelphia sewer after hours underground

A man was pulled from a manhole in Bell's Corner after crews spent more than 30 minutes on the rescue. One account said he had been underground for about six hours.

Emergency crews spent more than 30 minutes pulling a man from a manhole in Bell's Corner, working in the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue to bring him up from Philadelphia's sewer system. The 7th Police District Advisory Council said the rescue happened Wednesday, and the Philadelphia Fire Department was initially involved in the response.

The advisory council posted that the rescue in Bell's Corner "took over a half hour this afternoon to rescue someone trapped in a manhole cover in the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue." The message put the operation in plain terms: responders were not dealing with a brief extraction, but with a prolonged effort to reach and free someone stuck below street level in Northeast Philadelphia.

One account said the man had reportedly been lost in the sewer system for about six hours before he was rescued. That detail added to the urgency surrounding the scene and explained why the recovery took so long, with crews working through a difficult underground rescue in a residential and commercial corridor that carries steady traffic through the neighborhood.

Jeffrey M. Vinocur via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

The rescue drew immediate attention online as the operation unfolded in Bell's Corner. What began as a manhole incident became a coordinated emergency response, with firefighters and other crews focused on getting the man out safely after an extended period underground.

Philadelphia has seen its share of street-level emergencies, but the combination of a trapped man, a sewer-system search and a rescue that stretched past half an hour made this one stand out. For residents along Bustleton Avenue, the scene marked an unusual interruption in the middle of a normal weekday, with emergency crews forced to work below the surface before the man could be brought back up.