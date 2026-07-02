Manchester City agree record £116 million deal for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City have agreed to pay £116 million for 23-year-old Elliot Anderson, a British-record fee that tops Jack Grealish’s move and lifts the club’s spending again.

Manchester City agreed to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a fixed fee of £116 million, a sum that makes the 23-year-old the most expensive British player and gives City a new club record. Anderson passed a medical at England’s World Cup training base in Kansas City and will formally complete the transfer after he returns from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The price tells the story of what City believe they are buying. Anderson has moved fast from promising midfielder to one of Europe’s top young players, and his performances for England have turned him into one of Thomas Tuchel’s key options in midfield. ESPN said there are no add-ons or bonuses in the agreement, which leaves the fee as a clean valuation of age, form and upside rather than a package padded by performance clauses.

For Manchester City, the logic is as much about squad planning as it is about talent. Jack Grealish’s £100 million move from Aston Villa in 2021 had been the club’s record signing and the British benchmark, but Anderson has now gone beyond that line at 23, an age when elite clubs pay for years of peak performance rather than a short-term spike. Manchester United were also interested, and Nottingham Forest held out for the highest possible fee before City won the race.

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The numbers underline how hard the market has become to read. Sky Sports said City’s transfer spending has reached £824 million over the past three years after this deal, a level that reflects a club still willing to spend at the very top of the market to secure scarcity. Whether the wider cost is framed as £116 million or, in broader industry estimates, closer to £130 million, the move sits among the biggest Premier League deals ever struck.

Anderson’s transfer also shows how international tournaments can accelerate valuations. Strong showings for England in the United States, Canada and Mexico have added momentum to a fee that already broke the British record, and City have moved early enough to lock in a player whose reputation is still rising. For a club built on control, depth and timing, the bet is that Anderson is not just expensive, but still getting better.