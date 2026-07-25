Manchester City weigh Rodri future as Elliot Anderson deal reshapes midfield

Rodri's future now sits at the heart of City's midfield reset, as Elliot Anderson's arrival tests whether the club can preserve control while planning for succession.

The move for Elliot Anderson forces a sharper question at Manchester City: can the club build a younger core without losing the authority Rodri gives them? Rodri still sets the standard for balance and tempo.

Rodri remains the reference point

Rodri has been central to City's recent dominance, which is why his future has never stopped drawing attention from Madrid. Real Madrid have been linked with him, with figures ranging from £100m from the Spanish club to a City price of about £50m.

The uncertainty has also been shaped by Rodri's own comments. He said he would wait until after the World Cup to sort out his future at Manchester City amid links to Real Madrid, and he had previously said he would be open to a move to the Spanish giants. He had a year left on his contract.

Anderson changes the shape of the debate

The arrival of Elliot Anderson makes the discussion more than a transfer rumour. City had agreed a high-priced deal with Nottingham Forest for the midfielder, and World Cup data showed Anderson and Rodri ranked joint-first among all players to feature at the tournament. The pairing would give City a credible route to refresh the middle of the pitch without abandoning the technical control that has defined Pep Guardiola's teams.

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A midfield built around Rodri and Anderson could look "impenetrable", and that is the appeal of the idea. Anderson brings the age profile City need for the next cycle, while Rodri offers the positional discipline and security that lets the rest of the team push higher. The challenge is that the same structure that makes them hard to play through also raises the question of whether City are better off extending Rodri's run as the anchor or accelerating the transition while his value remains high.

Fitness has made the call harder, not easier

Rodri's injury record sits at the centre of the risk calculation. He missed the rest of one season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, and he was set to undergo back surgery after leading Spain to World Cup glory and winning the Golden Ball as player of the tournament. Those are not small interruptions for a player whose game depends on rhythm, timing and physical reliability.

Rodri said he was planning to play that season. More than 13 months had passed since the knee ligament injury, and the Ballon d'Or could not compensate for missing so much football through injury. That combination, elite output on one side and availability concerns on the other, is exactly why City's decision is so delicate: a player can remain indispensable and still become harder to project across a long contract horizon.

City's wider planning points to a longer transition

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Rodri's situation does not sit in isolation. Ruben Dias had signed an extension to 2029 and Guardiola's own contract runs to the summer of 2027, a reminder that City are already mapping the spine of the team beyond one window. The club has also been connected with other midfield names, including Adam Wharton and Bernardo Silva, which shows that the reshaping of the engine room is part of a broader planning exercise rather than a single replacement chase.

City are thinking about phases, not just players. Keeping Rodri would preserve the control that underpins Guardiola's structure, but it also commits the squad to carrying an ageing cornerstone through more injury uncertainty. Selling him early would create room for Anderson and others to take over sooner, yet it risks losing the one midfielder who most reliably stabilises City when matches tilt toward chaos.

The original investment explains the stakes

Manchester City have already treated Rodri as a foundational signing. City paid Atletico Madrid's release clause in June 2019 for a club-record £62.8m, with Atletico saying Rodri's lawyers and City representatives paid the money to La Liga to terminate the contract. He joined City from Atletico Madrid in July 2019, and he later signed a new five-year deal at the club.