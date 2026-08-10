Manchester City win gives South Korean fans relief from scandals

Manchester City beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 before about 50,000 in Seoul, giving fans a brief break from Korea Football Association scandal fatigue.

Around 50,000 fans watched Manchester City beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, a preseason match that landed as a rare on-field headline in South Korea’s scandal-hit summer, AP said. Omar Marmoush scored twice as City turned a high-profile tour stop into more than a routine friendly.

The backdrop mattered as much as the result. South Korean football had been rattled by the Korea Football Association’s sex-bribery scandal, a police raid at KFA headquarters and resurfaced allegations tied to misconduct in 2011 and 2012, while disputes over the national team coach selection added to the noise. Against that setting, a match featuring Manchester City and Atlético Madrid offered something cleaner: elite players, a full stadium and a result that did not come with a governance crisis attached.

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Lee Kang-in gave the night an extra local pull. The South Korea international had moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Atlético Madrid last month in a deal reportedly worth more than $40 million, and a South Korean report on Aug. 10 said he came on in the second half and looked visibly disappointed after the 3-1 defeat. For many in the crowd, his presence made the game feel less like a touring exhibition and more like a meeting point between South Korea’s best-known current football export and two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Manchester City said the Seoul fixture was part of its 2026 Asia Tour, and the club had been building toward the trip for weeks. On July 21, City said all three of its Asia Tour friendlies would be shown live on CITY+, while an Aug. 1 Korea preview featured chief marketing officer Nuria Tarré expressing anticipation and affection for Korean fans ahead of the club’s return after three years. Atlético Madrid billed the Seoul date as a blockbuster clash against Manchester City in Seoul, underscoring how aggressively the game was packaged as a premium international event.

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That packaging found a receptive audience. South Korea has long supported English and European club football at scale, and the turnout at Seoul World Cup Stadium showed how quickly a famous fixture can shift public attention. In a summer dominated by controversy around domestic football institutions, Manchester City’s win offered a temporary reset, even if only for 90 minutes and a crowd that wanted the sport to speak for itself.