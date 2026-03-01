Manchester United Beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Move Third

Manchester United edged past 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford, climbing to third in the Premier League after a tense finish.

Manchester United secured an important 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 1, 2026, a result that lifts the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League standings. The match saw Palace reduced to ten men, and United capitalized to claim all three points in a tightly contested encounter.

United Strike Early, Palace Reduced to Ten

From the opening whistle, United pressed with intensity, seeking to establish control on home turf. Their efforts quickly paid off, as the hosts took the lead in the first half. The breakthrough energized the home crowd and put Crystal Palace under pressure.

The contest took a decisive turn when a Crystal Palace player was sent off, leaving the visitors to play with ten men for a significant portion of the match. NBC Sports noted that Palace's task became considerably harder following the dismissal, as United looked to exploit their numerical advantage.

Crystal Palace Respond but United Hold Firm

Despite the setback, Palace did not fold. The visitors managed to respond with determination, seeking an equalizer and keeping the match competitive. NBC Sports reported that Palace's resilience kept United honest, with moments of danger in front of the home side’s goal.

United, however, maintained their composure and eventually restored their lead. As the match wore on, the Red Devils saw out the contest, withstanding late pressure from Palace, who were pushing forward despite their disadvantage.

Implications in the Premier League Race

The victory sees Manchester United climb to third in the Premier League table, an important boost as the season enters its final stages. Fans can view the official match record for full event details and player statistics. United’s win tightens their grip on a Champions League qualification spot, intensifying the battle among the league’s top contenders.

With the win, United continue their strong home form and build momentum for the closing stretch of the 2025/26 campaign. The result also puts pressure on their rivals in the chase for European places.

Looking Ahead

For United, the focus now turns to maintaining their position in the top four as the season progresses. The win over Palace, while hard-fought, demonstrates their ability to manage high-pressure situations and capitalize on pivotal moments.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will look to regroup after a spirited display with ten men. Their resilience, despite the defeat, will provide positives as they prepare for the next round of fixtures.

For in-depth statistics, including possession, shots, and individual player ratings, fans can explore the complete match summary and advanced analytics available on FBref and WhoScored.

The three points at Old Trafford could prove pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification as the Premier League season nears its conclusion.